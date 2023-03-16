FIRE PERMITS will be suspended for a second day in a row across Tamworth and the rest of the Northern Slopes on Friday.
The region - which covers the Tamworth, Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains, Gwydir and Inverell council areas - has a high fire danger rating on Friday as warmer temperatures and low humidity create a recipe for perfect fire conditions.
The North West area - which covers Moree Plains, Narrabri, Walgett and Warrumbungle areas - is also in the same high fire danger boat.
According to the RFS, fire permits are suspended until midnight and landholders must not light any new fires or actively maintain or stoke any existing fires.
READ ALSO:
On Thursday, firefighters on the ground were backed by aircraft to battle a bushfire that was burning out of control about 1km out of Emmaville, near Glen Innes.
The fire was burning south of the township in the Deloraine Rd area, the Rural Fire Service (RFS) warned.
The RFS said on Thursday afternoon there was no immediate threat to properties, however, residents in the area were being urged "to continue to monitor Hazards Near Me, take instructions from firefighters on the ground and be prepared to act if the situation changes".
The New England area will have a moderate fire danger on Friday which spans the Glen Innes Severn, Tenterfield, Uralla, Walcha and Armidale local government areas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.