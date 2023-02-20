The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Tamworth Water Security Alliance 'disappointed' by initial response to meet Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 20 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham Carter delivering a letter on behalf of the Tamworth Water Security Alliance to Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The Tamworth Water Security Alliance will meet with the Minister for Lands and Water on the morning of February 21 to discuss Tamworth's water supply, nearly four months after their initial request.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.