LACK of access to GPs and specialists, overrun emergency rooms, climbing costs to see doctors, and workforce shortages.
These are the lightning rod issues in healthcare candidate's vying for the seat of Tamworth must tackle in the lead up to, and after, the March 25 state election.
The build-up of momentum in politics for the health system often only maintains the status quo, GP and Gunnedah hospital doctor Daniel Rankmore said.
Having candidates challenge that is valuable, he said.
"I want to vote for someone who's promoting our local community and promoting health care," he said.
Incumbent member for Tamworth, Nationals Kevin Anderson, who has held the seat for 12 years, said he's been focusing on rural and regional health for many years.
It's why a regional health minister, Bronnie Taylor, was appointed.
His focus now is on attracting and retaining medical staff.
"When I look around us, our facilities are first rate," he said.
"We've fought hard for the upgrade of Tamworth base hospital, we put an MRI in Tamworth, we fought hard to get that diagnostic excellence into Tamworth.
"We are good at building things, but we've got to get better at recruiting, and we've got to get better at retaining our staff."
Ensuring regional facilities are manned and starting locally, such as training more nurses to be a conduit between doctors and nurses in the role of a nurse practitioner, is key.
He said the regional health minister is banging down the treasurer's door on a daily bases looking at what funding can be given to support health professionals.
Labor, represented by candidate Kate McGrath, have pledged to fund 500 regional paramedics in the first term of a Minns government, and appoint a deputy secretary for rural health.
The secretary will be accountable for implementing recommendations from the rural health inquiry and driving reform to improve health outcomes.
Ms McGrath said Labor will eliminate wages caps and implement safe staffing ratios for nurses.
Many health professionals have left the industry as a result of COVID, she said, and Labor will deliver incentives to bring people back, and attract them to live and work in rural areas.
The federal Labor government announced it would wipe HECS debts for health professionals working in rural areas.
Education and health hold equal value, Labor candidate Kate McGrath said, because rural areas struggle to offer quality education compared to metro counterparts.
"It's not just a state issue, it's not just a federal issue, it's not just a local issue, all these things feed together, and there has to be a level of coordination on how it's addressed," she said.
She also plans to bring in more nurse practitioners.
Independent candidate Mark Rodda said the state government hasn't provided the services needed to make the region attractive.
As a Tamworth councillor, he said he knows how important it is to get tiers of government to invest in education, and projects such as aquatic centres, and facilities that attract people to build lives and families in the region.
"That's what I feel that the NSW Nationals have really let country people down by not utilizing the huge power that they've had over the years," he said.
"I'd be a little more ruthless in what we could get for country areas.
"They can find billions to spend on roads in Sydney to get people home half an hour earlier, but country areas like us miss out, why is that the case?"
Lack of regional health services is a big reason Ryan Brooke was motivated to get involved with The Greens, and start his campaign.
Undergoing cancer treatments gave him a first hand glimpse at the lack of services in this electorate.
The Greens want to open public community health centres which would be state run, with doctors and specialists paid via a salary, to take pressure off Medicare rebates and encourage doctors to become GPs. It would mean becoming a GP wouldn't also mean a pay cut and loss of parental leave.
Abolishing the public sector wage gap, granting nurses, midwives and paramedics a 50 per cent pay rise pegged to increase in line with inflation is part of the approach targeting better pay and conditions for healthcare workers.
"What we're seeing is that those needs are becoming more and more dire," he said.
"We need to make regional living more attractive."
