POLICE are compiling evidence in the cases of two men accused of being behind a violent aggravated robbery on a Tamworth street.
James Bede Woodward, 32, and Jack Daniel Kelly, 32, are on strict bail, and had their matters mentioned in Tamworth Local Court last week.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom confirmed the brief of evidence in Woodward's matter had not yet been finalised.
"It's not compliant, Your Honour," she told the court.
She said the transcript of a police interview and the transcripts of some telephone intercepts still needed to be added.
Defence solicitor Harry Pendlebury didn't oppose a short adjournment.
"Bail to continue," magistrate Julie Soars ordered.
Kelly's matter was also adjourned in Tamworth Local Court. The men will front court again next month.
Woodward and Kelly are each charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and inflicting actual bodily harm; as well as one count each of aggravated robbery with wounding, grievous bodily harm.
They were not required to enter pleas in court.
The pair were arrested when police raided homes in Hall Street in East Tamworth, and Kuloomba Street in Hillvue, on October 27, last year, and have been on bail since.
As part of their conditions, they are banned from drinking alcohol or taking drugs, and can't enter licensed premises.
A police strike force was set up in the wake of the alleged aggravated robbery, which police said left two people in hospital with injuries.
In October, last year, Strike Force Coughlin released CCTV from South Tamworth McDonald's which showed two men walking to the fast food restaurant on the night of June 30.
Investigators said the victims, aged 32 and 44, left McDonald's, off Ringers Road, about 11pm.
The police case is that the two accused followed the alleged victims as they walked along Goonoo Goonoo Road and then set upon them near Greg Norman Drive.
The men are accused of bashing the 32-year-old and 44-year-old and demanding their wallets.
Police allege the accused punched the pair and ripped one of their shirts off.
They then allegedly fled the scene with cash and other items.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.