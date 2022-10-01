A "CRISIS point" has been reached as doubts swirl around the billion-dollar Dungowan Dam project and a community group thinks it's time to think again about Tamworth's water security.
Tamworth Water Security Alliance will run a water forum to explore alternatives to the infrastructure plan.
Organiser Graham Carter said the October event, held during national water week, was coming at a crucial moment.
"We think it's coming to a crisis point," he said.
"There's the funding proposal for the dam being discussed - which has proven to be the wrong project, it doesn't stack up - and we see there's a real need have the conversation about really what should be moving on from that.
"That's a distraction now, it's a proven failure as a policy option."
READ MORE:
The group has long called for the government to consider alternatives to the $1.3 billion project - particularly the use of recycled water.
With former MP Tony Windsor as moderator, the forum will bring together water expert Bruce Logan and University of NSW water engineer Professor Stuart Khan.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council confirmed Mr Logan, its water manager, is speaking at the event.
They told the Leader he will focus on the council's proposed purified water treatment plant and other options to improve our long term water security.
Professor Khan said there was no obvious silver bullet for the town's water security crisis, but there were a range of options.
He will speak about options adopted by other communities to guarantee their water security and the results of doing so, in the hope of developing a Tamworth community able to make good decisions about its water future.
"An understanding that drought resilience, that there are a couple of factors that you can identify drought resilience through. Resilience comes from flexibility," he said.
"Being able to use difference sources of water under different circumstances.
"Understanding the factors that lead to a resilient water supply."
Mr Carter said the group picked Mr Windsor as an "elder statesman".
"He's a person who's put his heart into the New England," he said.
He's good great community service and he's got a good perspective on what needs to be done. He's a man who's really taken time to listen."
The water forum will take place at the Ken Chillingworth room at the West Tamworth Leagues Club on October 18 from 6pm until about 8pm. It's open to all and free, with no need to RSVP.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.