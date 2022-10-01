The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

With Dungowan Dam project on the rocks, Tamworth Water Security Alliance to hold water security forum in search of alternatives

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
October 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Water Security Alliance members Robyn Bird and Graham Carter are holding a forum on the subject next month. Picture by Andrew Messenger

A "CRISIS point" has been reached as doubts swirl around the billion-dollar Dungowan Dam project and a community group thinks it's time to think again about Tamworth's water security.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.