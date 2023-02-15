A BODY has tragically been found in the search for a man reported missing from Gunnedah.
Police made a public appeal for information as they tried to find the 55-year-old, who was last seen on Cobbadah Crescent about 6pm on Sunday.
Oxley police confirmed the body of a man was found near the Porcupine Lookout in Gunnedah about 7am on Wednesday.
The body has not yet been formally identified but police believe it is the man who was reported missing.
The man's death is not being treated as suspicious, police confirmed.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
State Emergency Service (SES) crews as well as officers were involved in the search.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
