The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated
Breaking

Oxley police confirm body found in Gunnedah in search for missing man

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 15 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The body of a man was found during the search, police confirmed. File picture

A BODY has tragically been found in the search for a man reported missing from Gunnedah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.