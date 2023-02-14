A charity organisation is hoping to expand it's services across the city, as cost of living concerns continue to climb.
The St Vincent de Paul Society has lodged plans with Tamworth Regional Council to open a 'resource recovery facility' in the Taminda industrial estate.
The proposed centre, slated for 64-68 Barnes Street, will help local households and people, according to the application.
"The proposal will provide another opportunity for second-hand goods to be available to the community," the report says.
"Thereby providing economically accessible goods to low and medium socio-economic households within the region."
The proposed development will support the processing and redistribution of recovered resources to St Vinnie's facilities in the region.
The site will also include a shop-front to purchase recovered goods.
It is anticipated sales made at the facility will be re-invested into the local community.
"All revenue generated from the sale of goods is reinvested into the socially-minded works carried out by St Vincent de Paul Society within the community," the application says.
Assistance includes support to the homeless, domestic violence refuge, and assistance to the less privileged.
The plans for the new facility come after St Vinnies confirmed to the Leader that they removed all donation bins at their Peel Street thrift store 18 months ago, because they were being used as a dumping ground.
Plans for the new site include the provision of a receiving, loading dock and donation bins.
The facility is anticipated to operate from 9:30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and 10am to 2pm on Sunday.
Two management staff, eight sorting and resource recovery staff, and two sales staff will be on deck each day.
The St Vincent de Paul Society was contacted for comment.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
