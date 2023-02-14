LANDHOLDERS near a poultry giant's breeding facility on the outskirts of Tamworth have told councillors that allowing the use of another bore would be a threat to water security.
Community speakers turned out to the first Tamworth Regional Council meeting of the year on Tuesday night, to voice their concerns about a bid to modify a development application (DA).
The modification would include an additional lot in Duri, for the use of an additional bore by the Baiada poultry farm on Lees and Woodlands roads.
An extensive report before council recommended approval be granted, subject to a list of conditions.
Ian Page, a neighbour to the Baiada Boronia Poultry Facility, told the meeting six bores in the area had been "sucked dry". He said the operation was taking water that wasn't coming back in.
"If you want a sustainable future for your children, you have to start addressing this unsustainable use of water now," he said.
Another local, Graham Gardiner, said the key issue in the DA had always been the water security of adjoining farms and that a loss of the resource was an "existential threat" for farmers.
Phil Sanderson also spoke at the meeting and urged councillors that if they were minded to move the motion, he would seek to expand and strengthen the conditions recommended, and see landholders be engaged in writing the plan.
He said he was concerned adding more land to the development would lead to intensified operations over time.
Councillor Bede Burke said while it was difficult for people close to the area, the bore had been approved by Water NSW, the regulatory body.
He said the DA modification would involve a "relatively small amount of water".
Cr Phil Betts said although he struggled with developments like these, councillors had to abide by legislative requirements.
Transport was also an issue raised given the state of local roads and Cr Betts said it would need to be closely monitored.
Mayor Russell Webb removed himself from discussions, while all other councillors voted in favour of the motion, except for deputy mayor Mark Rodda, who voted against it. The modification application was approved with conditions.
The report before council demonstrated that the "application should be determined by the granting of development consent subject to the recommended conditions", which include the requirement of an environmental management plan, a groundwater extraction limit and confirmation of required traffic routes.
The application was on public exhibition from December 2021 to January 2022.
The modification was referred to council for consideration as council previously considered the DA for four tunnel ventilated sheds, rural workers' dwelling and two rainwater tanks at its meetings in October 2015 and approved the DA in December, that year.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
