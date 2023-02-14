The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council approves modification to allow Baiada to use bore in Duri as farmers speak of water security worries

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
February 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Bede Burke said that while application like these could be difficult for nearby landholders, he would support the motion. Picture by Peter Hardin, file

LANDHOLDERS near a poultry giant's breeding facility on the outskirts of Tamworth have told councillors that allowing the use of another bore would be a threat to water security.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.