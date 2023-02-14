A vacant building just across the bridge is hoping to have a new lease on life.
Tamworth Regional Council has called for expressions of interest to lease an "iconic location" close to the CBD, with the building offering the bare bones for new business.
The building, located at 15-21 Bridge Street, has seen sales offices and food stores, but council has been considering what could come next.
Interested parties have been invited to lodge an expression of interest to "activate" the council owned building with the property to be leased as a whole.
A spokesperson for council said the block has been vacant since takeaway truck Burger Bulls re-located to a shopfront on Kable Avenue.
"Council is looking for a commercial business that is able to activate the premises in accordance with zoning requirements and permitted uses," the spokesperson said.
"The premises is situated at one of the entries to the CBD, so council wish to provide the premises for a business that can contribute to the wider economy."
But, the spokesperson said the premises is not considered to be part of the focus area for council's dream to re-invigorate Bridge Street.
The lease includes the commercial building, off-street car parking and access from two entrances on Bridge Street.
Despite the building sitting vacant for sometime, the spokesperson said it was prime location for a commercial business.
"It's located on a high traffic areas on Bridge Street, with signage infrastructure to be utilised by a potential new tenant," they said.
"There is plenty of parking at the front and rear of the property."
Expressions of interest will be assesses on the "commerciality" and "suitability" of the proposed business.
Expressions of interest close at 11am on February 23.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
