Update 12:45pm
A man and a woman have died after a single-vehicle crash on the Newell Highway near Moree.
Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 7am on Sunday morning following reports a car had left the road and crashed into a tree.
Witnesses performed CPR before paramedics arrived, but both the female driver and male passenger died at the scene.
The man and woman are yet to be identified but are believed to be in their 30's.
Officers attached to the New England Police District have established a crime scene to investigate the circumstances of the crash and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
READ ALSO:
Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged to call Moree Police or Crime Stoppers.
The highway remains closed in both directions with motorists advised diversion could take an hour.
Earlier
THE Newell Highway is closed in both directions at Moree after a serious single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.
Emergency services rushed to the scene near Blueberry Road at around 7am on Sunday morning, after two passengers were involved in a single-vehicle crash.
The highway has been closed in both directions with motorists advised diversions could take up to an hour.
Heavy vehicles travelling in the same direction are advised to detour via the Kamilaroi Highway to Burren Junction, Merrywinbone Road to Rowena, and the Gwydir Highway to Moree.
Southbound light vehicles have been diverted via Bullus Drive and Burrington Road.
Heavy soouthbound vehicles can detour via the Gwydir Highway, Merrywinebone Road to Rowena, and the Kamilaroi Highway to re-join the Newell Highway at Narrabri.
It is unknown when the highway will reopen and drivers are advised to check Live Traffic.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.