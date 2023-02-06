BOATS are being used to help ferry firefighters to a difficult to reach fire that is burning on the outskirts of Manilla, near Tamworth.
The Spilt Rock Dam fire has burnt more than 15 hectares with two helicopters joining the firefight on Monday.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) said at least five fire trucks are on the ground today, after the fire took hold on Sunday on the edge of the dam.
The fire was moving in an easterly direction, and is spreading in low-lying grass and scrub land.
The difficult location meant SES crews from Manilla were called to help ferry firefighters across the water - another task they are carrying out on Monday, too.
READ ALSO:
"The fire front ahead of the fire is 1km in width," an RFS spokesperson told the Leader.
The RFS said no properties are under threat at this stage but the helicopters would help crews on the ground who are attacking the blaze.
"The current size of the fire is approximately 15 hectares in size," the spokesperson said.
"SES crews are continuing to assist in ferrying RFS personnel across the water to the fire today, as the terrain is very steep."
Local firefighters said "crews worked hard on foot to do firefighting operations" and it was "a mammoth effort in a difficult location".
Firefighters from the Namoi River Brigade were on scene as well as Crow Mountain, Warrabah, Manilla and surrounding areas, as well as back up from Tamworth.
A moderate fire danger rating is in place for the area on Monday.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.