A SIGHTING of debris on a runway in Brisbane has sparked an emergency response at Tamworth airport.
Four Fire and Rescue NSW trucks as well as the Hazmat team rushed to the Tamworth airport shortly before 11am on Monday, after reports an inbound plane might have landing gear problems.
The alert also saw three ambulances and police rush to the runway, off Basil Brown Drive.
Air Services Australia alerted local emergency services after reports of rubber debris on the runway in Brisbane earlier on Monday morning.
The Leader has been told runway staff were concerned the last plane to take off on the Brisbane runway - a Link Airways flight from Brisbane bound for Tamworth - might have blown a tyre.
While the plane was en-route, staff on the ground in Tamworth were notified, and emergency services assembled in place, in case there was any landing problems.
The Link Airways flight landed without any problems, and the airline has since confirmed that there was no issues with its aircraft or the wheels.
The plane was carrying about 20 passengers at the time, the Leader was told.
The airline said there was no damage to its aircraft, and the debris did not belong to its aircraft.
It's understood other aircraft that took off from Brisbane earlier on Monday have been alerted for problems.
Ambulance paramedics, police and fire crews all left the scene after the safe landing at 11.15am.
The airport is running as usual after the emergency with flights taking off and landing as normal.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
