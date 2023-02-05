A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a tree near Narrabri.
Emergency services were called to Grain Valley Way at Boggabri around 1:05pm on Sunday following reports of a crash.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District were told a man had collided with a tree.
The 69-year-old was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
Police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
The accident marks the third death on the roads on Sunday, after a man and a woman died when their car collided with a tree near Moree.
Two men were left with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Bingara on Friday night.
Both men were airlifted to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
