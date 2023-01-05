A WOMAN is in a serious condition in hospital after crashing her car overnight.
Emergency services were called to the New England Highway at Tilbuster, between Armidale and Guyra, shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday.
The woman was driving north on the highway when she lost control and rolled the vehicle, about 5km north of Sunnyside Road.
Paramedics rushed to treat the woman, aged in her mid 20s, who suffered serious injuries.
She was treated on scene for "significant head injuries" as well as chest and limb injuries, a spokesperson for Ambulance NSW confirmed.
The spokesperson said the woman was rushed to Armidale hospital in a serious condition.
Due to the nature of the woman's head injuries, she was then transferred to Tamworth hospital for emergency treatment and was listed in a serious condition.
On Thursday morning, the woman was then airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for further treatment.
New England police Inspector Darren Williams said the woman was the sole occupant and behind the wheel of a Holden utility.
"Our crime scene officers attended and processed the scene and investigations into the crash are continuing," he told the Leader.
"There were a number of witnesses at the scene who have spoken to police."
He said the woman would undergo mandatory blood testing in hospital, as part of the police investigation.
The crash - which saw debris strewn across the road from the wreckage - closed the highway for six hours until the scene could be cleared.
The ute had to be towed away.
Motorists were diverted around Guyra Road and Waterfall Way until the highway reopened.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews, the State Emergency Service and police were all deployed to the scene, along with paramedics.
Investigations into the crash are continuing.
