AN ARMIDALE man has been charged, accused of sharing child abuse images online.
Detectives from the force's Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit - backed by New England police - raided the 38-year-old man's home in Armidale on Wednesday morning.
The Sex Crimes Squad detectives had been investigating the man after reports he was allegedly using a peer-to-peer file sharing program.
The investigation was launched by the State Crime Command's specialist squad last year, and investigators will allege in court the man shared a number of files deemed to be child abuse material.
The investigation came to a head on Wednesday morning when officers surrounded the property.
The man was arrested and taken to Armidale Police Station for questioning.
During the raid, detectives seized a number of items from the property as part of the investigation, including a computer and other electronic devices.
Investigators confirmed the items would be forensically examined by detectives as part of the police probe.
The man was charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material; and one count each of using a carriage service to access child abuse material; and person possesses bestiality material.
He was granted conditional bail by police and has been ordered to front court in Armidale in early February.
If found guilty in court, the 38-year-old faces a maximum of 15 years behind bars for the offences.
The head of the Sex Crimes Squad, Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty, said now more than ever, parents and carers needed to talk to their children about being safe on the internet.
She said adults should monitor their children's activities online, including what websites they are visiting, and who they may be speaking with.
"If you or your child ever come across any concerning material online, we would encourage you to contact local police immediately," she said.
"We have specialist officers that investigate the sexual exploitation of children online and via telecommunication systems, and we can only help if the incidents are reported."
Detective Doherty said children are spending more and more time online, especially during school holidays, meaning parents and carers needed to remain vigilant.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
