The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Oxley police appeal for information into suspicious fire at community hub on Fitzroy Street in Walcha

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services, including police, were called to the scene. File picture

A SMALL town's community hub has been damaged by a suspicious fire which tore through late at night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.