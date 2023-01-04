A SMALL town's community hub has been damaged by a suspicious fire which tore through late at night.
Detectives are appealing for information as they investigate the blaze, which broke out at the Walcha Community Hub on Fitzroy Street on Tuesday night.
Emergency services rushed to the scene about 10.30pm and found flames leaping from the building.
READ ALSO:
An Oxley police spokesperson told the Leader the building was significantly damaged but was not destroyed in the fire.
"Subsequent inquiries led police to believe the fire may be suspicious and as a result, police are appealing for assistance from the Walcha community for information," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the community hub was an important structure for locals and police would continue to probe what happened to get answers for the people of Walcha.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dashcam footage or CCTV, has been urged to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact Oxley police on 6768 2999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.