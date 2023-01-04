The Northern Daily Leader
Man charged with Armidale police pursuit before crashing onto footpath and fleeing

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 5 2023 - 9:00am
Highway patrol police approached the parked car just before midnight but allege it took off. File picture

A MAN will front court accused of tearing through suburban streets in a stolen car at 125km per hour before crashing and hiding from police in a dog cage.

