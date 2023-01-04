The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Two residents suffer burns in grassfire which threatened properties, destroyed cars on Golf Links Road at Glen Innes

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 4 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A RESIDENT has been taken to hospital with burns and another was injured after a quick-moving grassfire threatened properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.