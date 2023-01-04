A RESIDENT has been taken to hospital with burns and another was injured after a quick-moving grassfire threatened properties.
The blaze took hold along Golf Links Road at Glen Innes on Tuesday afternoon and quickly spread.
Firefighters could see smoke billowing from the scene and had to move fast to save three properties which came under threat from the flames.
Emergency services including Fire and Rescue NSW crews and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) were alerted after a triple zero call about 3.30pm.
Crews said the flames were fanned by a strong westerly wind which pushed the fire towards a number of properties, as well as a wrecking yard.
"With hard work from all the crews around 25 acres of grass was extinguished in around three hours, three houses were spared from any fire damage but unfortunately 14 vehicles in the wrecking yard were either totally destroyed or partially damaged by fire," a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.
"Two residents were treated by ambulance with one transported to hospital for minor burns to the hand while assisting to fight the fire."
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Inverell and Glen Innes battled the blaze alongside their counterparts from the Reddestone and Dundee RFS brigades, while Glen Innes council supplied two bulk water carts to help refill fire trucks.
The blaze is being investigated.
