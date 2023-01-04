The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sanity store in Tamworth set to close, as company announces shops shut across the country

By Newsroom
Updated January 4 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sanity in Tamworth is one of the few left in regional NSW. Picture from file

Australian music and entertainment retailer Sanity is shutting its remaining stores, including its Tamworth shopfront.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.