A WATER bombing aircraft has been tasked to respond to an out-of-control grassfire that's burning near Barraba.
The flames have jumped Manilla Road about 50km north west of Tamworth, at Red Hill, and have burnt through more than 50 hectares so far.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) tankers are on the scene, supported by Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Barraba, and a water bombing aircraft was on its way about 3.30pm.
An RFS spokesperson told the Leader there was no immediate threat to homes in the area but firefighters were preparing.
"Crews are setting up for property protection at isolated properties, if required," the spokesperson said.
The grassfire broke out just after 2pm on Wednesday and emergency services, including police, rushed to the scene.
The Leader was told the fire was burning on three fronts this afternoon, including on both sides of Manilla Road north of Oakhampton Road.
"Firefighters are working to control it," the RFS spokesperson said.
The RFS said the fire was out-of-control and it was listed at advice level.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
