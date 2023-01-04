A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after a motorcycle crash at Walgett in the early hours of Boxing Day left a woman with serious injuries.
Emergency services were called to Duff Street, Walgett, about 12.20am on December 26, 2022, after reports a motorcycle had crashed into a pedestrian bridge.
Officers from Central North Police District were advised that the rider, a 22-year-old man, and his 21-year-old female passenger, had presented to Walgett hospital with serious injuries.
The woman was transferred to Tamworth hospital for surgery and the man was taken to Dubbo hospital for further treatment.
Following inquiries, investigators arrested a 22-year-old man at a home in Fox Street in Walgett about 12.30pm on Monday.
He was taken to Walgett Police Station, where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm; riding unlicensed; as well as riding without a helmet and with one passenger without a helmet.
The man was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Walgett Local Court next month.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
