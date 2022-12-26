A MAN will front sentencing in the district court next year after admitting to breaking into an elderly woman's Tamworth home and fleeing when she screamed.
Richard Cutmore is on bail and was flanked by a support person in Tamworth Local Court when his Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor confirmed he pleaded guilty to the aggravated break-and-enter.
One charge of stealing property was listed as a further offence and will be taken into account in sentencing.
A third allegation was dropped by the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, when the 23-year-old admitted to the other two charges.
"Your matter has now been committed to the district court to decide your sentence," magistrate Julie Soars told him.
She adjourned the case to Tamworth District Court in February for Cutmore to formally enter pleas and so a sentence date can be set.
READ ALSO:
"You're doing well on bail, keep going, it's a long process," Ms Soars said.
Police were called to a Cossa Street home in West Tamworth about 6.30am on May 16 after reports an 89-year-old woman woke to find a man inside her bedroom.
She told officers she screamed and he fled.
Oxley police and specialist officers combed the scene for clues and seized items for forensic examination.
Investigations led detectives to home in on Cutmore on a nearby street just hours later and he was arrested.
He remained in custody for several months before he was released on strict conditions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.