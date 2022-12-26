A MAN will front court accused of driving drunk then leaving a child in the passenger seat when he jumped out of the car and ran from police.
Highway patrol officers on marked motorcycles were in Quirindi about 7pm on Boxing Day when they spotted a Toyota Corolla travelling on a local street.
Police allege the car was being driven "erratically" and signalled for it to pull over.
Police did a u-turn and the man drove straight past them before coming to an abrupt stop in a nearby driveway.
Police claim the man jumped over a fence and ran towards the front door of the home, leaving a child in the passenger seat of the Corolla.
While police were speaking to another resident, the man came out of the house and approached officers to talk to them out the front of the property.
"Police detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor coming from the accused's breath," police claim.
The man was arrested and taken to Quirindi Police Station where he allegedly blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.108, more than twice the legal limit.
Police will allege the man told officers he had consumed about a dozen cans of full-strength beer between 10.30am and 6.30pm on Boxing Day, December 26.
The man's licence was confiscated.
He was charged and issued with a notice to attend court in the new year.
Police, including highway patrol officers, will continue to be out in force across the Christmas and New Year period to ensure people are making good decisions on the roads.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
