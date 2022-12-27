The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Man, 19, stopped by highway patrol police for speeding along New England Highway at Bendemeer on Christmas Day

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 27 2022 - 6:06pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police said the man was seen speeding along the New England Highway. File picture

A TEENAGE motorbike rider has been told to hang up his helmet after police claim he was clocked travelling at 140km per hour on a highway north of Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.