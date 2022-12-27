A TEENAGE motorbike rider has been told to hang up his helmet after police claim he was clocked travelling at 140km per hour on a highway north of Tamworth.
The 19-year-old man was riding a Kawasaki motorbike about lunchtime on Christmas Day when he was stopped on the New England Highway at Bendemeer.
Highway patrol police spoke with the teenage rider and said he produced a learner's licence, which he had only had since September.
He was randomly tested at the time but gave negative results.
READ ALSO:
Highway patrol police said the 19-year-old was seen to be going 140km per hour along the highway at about 12.40pm on December 25.
Learner motorbike riders cannot travel faster than 90km per hour.
The rider was issued a traffic infringement notice for speeding by more than 45km per hour and had his licence suspended for six months.
The penalty for that offence also carries a hefty fine.
The detection comes as police, including across the Oxley and New England districts, continue with a road safety blitz throughout the Christmas and New Year period.
Double demerits are in place until midnight on January 2, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.