ROAD RULE breakers have been busted by the dozen across the region as police work around the clock towards a fatality-free festive season.
Highway patrol police are out in force across the Oxley and New England districts as the holiday operation and double demerit period continues.
From December 23 up until Boxing Day, nine drivers had been caught drink driving and 11 had been detected with illicit drugs in their system while behind the wheel.
"The amount of people that we have already detected using drugs and alcohol while driving is concerning," Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx told the Leader.
Police across the Oxley and New England commands had breath tested 5134 people between December 23 and Boxing Day.
One person was found to be not wearing a seatbelt and 10 people were busted for using their mobile phones while driving across the first four days of the operation.
Police issued 111 speeding tickets.
One was to a 19-year-old man with a learner licence who police said was seen travelling at 140km per hour on a motorbike near Bendemeer on Christmas Day.
READ ALSO:
Police won't be taking holidays as many other locals enjoy a summer break, and Inspector Wixx said officers will continue to crack down on rule breakers and make sure people are making good decisions on the roads.
Double demerits are in place up until midnight on January 2.
"Police are still going to be targeting all these safety issues coming into the New Year celebration period," Inspector Wixx said.
"Again we continue with that message - please don't drink and drive, and please don't take drugs and drive."
He is accused of blowing more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit, allegedly telling police he had consumed 12 full-strength cans of beers that day.
Separately, a wanted 31-year-old woman from Victoria was arrested after an alleged pursuit spanning about 85km from the Moree area to Boggabilla.
Inspector Wixx confirmed there had thankfully been no deaths on the region's roads during the operation, up to December 26.
She said police were working towards a fatality-free holiday period and were urging the public to work with them by driving safely and responsibly.
Drivers should take regular breaks when travelling distances, with fatigue also a focus of the police road operation.
There has tragically been 20 road deaths in the Oxley and New England police districts since January 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.