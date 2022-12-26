LOCALS have had to to get creative to keep cool this holiday season as toxic algae proves to be the grinch at one of the region's most loved dams.
Hazard signs are up at Chaffey Dam warning visitors to keep out of the water due to potentially toxic blue-green algae levels.
The 'beaches' at the dam are usually packed for the Christmas and New Year period but locals have told the Leader not a lot of people are braving it these holidays, with dam plans dead in the water.
Patricia Cruzado lives in Woolamin, about 10 minutes north of Chaffey Dam, and said visitor numbers seem to be down this year.
"There's not a lot of people down there now," she said.
"I think it has put the numbers down, and this is a holiday season.
"It's such a shame, normally kids are swimming in it."
She said her family had been trying to put their boat in but just didn't want to risk it.
Paul Bonner Jones told Leader the murkiness and algae had gotten significantly worse in just a few days last week but said it had cleared a little due to wet and cool weather just before Christmas.
A red alert for blue-green algae at Chaffey Dam has been in place since November, when Water NSW issued a warning.
The red alert is also in place for the Peel River just downstream of the dam.
Lake Keepit remains in the clear for blue-green algae while a red alert for Split Rock Dam, near Manilla, has been lifted.
A red alert has been issued for Pindari Dam near Inverell, while one remains in place for the swimming spot near Armidale called Blue Holes on the Gara River, and for parts of Copeton Dam.
"People should avoid consuming untreated water from this waterbody and prevent pets and livestock from drinking this water," the Water NSW blue-green algae alert for Chaffey Dam said.
"People should avoid recreational activities such as swimming, water skiing, canoeing and any other activity that brings them into contact with this water body until the red alert warning is lifted.
"People should not eat mussels or crayfish from red alert warning areas ... avoiding fishing during a bloom is the best way to minimise risk."
Blue-green algae can be toxic and may cause gastroenteritis if consumed.
Contact can cause skin and eye irritations while consumption of water containing algal toxins may cause liver damage and other health problems.
Boiling the water does not remove algal toxins.
People who suspect they have been affected by blue-green algae should seek medical advice.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
