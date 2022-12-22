The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley detectives investigate assault on teen riding a bike in Robert Street in South Tamworth

Updated December 22 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
Police said the teenager was assaulted in Robert Street, near the shopping centre on Wednesday night. Picture from file

A TEENAGER has suffered "a laceration" to his arm after he was confronted by two strangers in South Tamworth overnight.

