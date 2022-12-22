A TEENAGER has suffered "a laceration" to his arm after he was confronted by two strangers in South Tamworth overnight.
Tamworth detectives are investigating the teen's assault which occurred in Robert Street about 10.10pm on Wednesday.
An Oxley police spokesperson said the 17-year-old male was riding a bike near the Robert Street shops when he was confronted by two offenders.
"As a result, he was allegedly assaulted and received a laceration to his right forearm," the spokesperson said.
"Two male persons, described as wearing dark clothing, were last seen decamping in Robert Street."
Police were alerted but officers confirmed the teenager did not require hospital treatment for the laceration.
"Oxley detectives are investigating and reviewing CCTV but we need assistance from the community for anyone that saw anything suspicious in the area at that time on Wednesday night," the spokesperson said.
"We're particularly appealing for anyone with home CCTV or dashcam footage who was driving in that area in Robert Street, near the Robert Street shopping centre."
Anyone with information on the assault or who witnesses two males around the time of the assault is urged to call Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
