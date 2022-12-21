The Northern Daily Leader
Two rescue helicopters called after family injured in rollover on farm at Upper Bowman in Barrington Tops

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 22 2022 - 10:27am, first published 10:15am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter, with the Toll Ambulance helicopter at the property in the Barrington Tops on Wednesday afternoon. Picture supplied by WRHS

A SECOND rescue helicopter had to be called to help airlift an injured family after a farm vehicle rolled on them.

