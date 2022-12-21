A SECOND rescue helicopter had to be called to help airlift an injured family after a farm vehicle rolled on them.
The all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rolled on the two adults and two young boys on Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened just after 1.30pm on a property at Upper Bowman in the Barrington Tops area.
Emergency services including paramedics and the State Emergency Service (SES) rushed to the property after an emergency call for help.
READ ALSO:
The man escaped injury in the rollover, but a woman was injured, along with two boys.
Ambulance paramedics called for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to transport the patients given the nature of the injuries, and the remoteness of the property.
A second Westpac Rescue Helicopter was already on another mission from Tamworth to Newcastle, so emergency services called for the Toll NSW Ambulance helicopter, which has bases in places like Sydney and Orange.
The Westpac's critical care medical team on board treated the two boys at the scene and they were flown to John Hunter Children's Hospital in Newcastle, and were reported to be in a stable condition.
The woman was flown by the Toll helicopter to John Hunter Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and was also said to be in a stable condition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.