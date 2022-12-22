A PREMATURE baby born in Tamworth has been rushed to a Newcastle hospital for emergency treatment.
The baby is understood to have been born before doctors made the call on Wednesday to fly the newborn to Newcastle for specialist neonatal treatment.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked from Newcastle with the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) retrieval team on board to Tamworth hospital about 12.50pm.
The specialist infant medical team stabilised the newborn at Tamworth hospital before the mission to Newcastle.
The baby was then flown to the NICU in John Hunter Hospital.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service confirmed the newborn was in a serious but stable condition.
It was a busy afternoon for the rescue service after another of the helicopters was tasked from Tamworth to an ATV rollover Upper Bowman in the Barrington Tops.
The Toll Ambulance helicopter was also called to transport one of the three patients injured in the rollover.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
