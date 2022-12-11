The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

One new officer headed for Oxley Police District as three new recruits are posted to New England

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 12 2022 - 3:16pm, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOUR new police officers will start their careers across the Oxley and New England policing districts from today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.