FOUR new police officers will start their careers across the Oxley and New England policing districts from today.
One new officer will sign on at Tamworth Police Station for the introductory day as part of the Oxley district, while three are being posted to New England.
The new recruits are the latest graduates from the Goulburn Police Academy and had their pass out parade on Friday morning.
Twelve new officers are headed to the Western Region out of the 151-strong class, and the last recruits for the year.
"These probationary constables are among 1,046 recruits to NSW Police this year, helping strengthen the ranks of our modern and world-class Police Force," Police minister Paul Toole said.
"The NSW Government recognises the role of a police officer is like no other, which is why we're rolling out landmark reforms to help recruit, retain and take better care of every member of the Force throughout their career, whether they're probationary constables taking their oath today or those with decades of experience."
The probationary constables will complete 12 months' on-the-job training - supervised by senior officers - and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
They officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once they have passed all their academic and operational tests, and will then move to the rank of constable.
"Class 356 commenced their studies in May this year, with the students required to undertake a significant period of Session 1 via long-distance education due to Covid-19 restrictions. This was an additional challenge to the coursework, and they took on that challenge and delivered outstanding results," NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
