FIVE men and a woman will spend Christmas behind bars accused of growing a multi-million-dollar cannabis crop.
The six Vietnamese nationals have been in custody since Oxley police pounced last week on the Killarney Gap Road property near Narrabri. They're accused of cultivating a cannabis crop which police allege was worth almost $22 million on the street.
All six co-accused - Bien Quy Tran, 35, Tu Van Pham, 45, Ngai Van Pham, 56, Dung Van Nguyen, 33, Nam Hoai Le, 28, and Kim Hey Jin, 41 - had their cases mentioned in Narrabri Local Court on Tuesday morning.
None of the accused made any application for bail during the proceedings and it was formally refused by magistrate Alexander Mijovich.
Mr Mijovich ordered the case to return to court at the end of February, after a brief of evidence is served on solicitors for the six.
The six are yet to make any bail applications after they were arrested on November 24. They have not been required to enter pleas.
They each face one charge of knowingly taking part in cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis - a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment, if convicted.
It comes after police finished dismantling the alleged cannabis property which took close to three days to clear.
Oxley police confirmed to the Leader investigations at the property, before the cannabis was removed and burned, took almost three days before it was cleared as a crime scene.
Dozens of officers combed the greenhouse and seized almost 11,000 of what they claim are cannabis plants after raiding the property on Killarney Gap Road at Rocky Creek in the early hours of November 24.
Oxley police led the strike force, backed by the Western Region Enforcement Squad (WRES), the tactical operational squad, dog squad, OSG, forensic police and detectives and other officers, surrounding the property about 3am.
The raid - and huge multi-million-dollar seizure - is the culmination of a three-month investigation by a secret squad of police.
Code-named Strike Force Lyretrail, detectives, together with the WRES launched the operation in September after a tip-off about the cultivation of cannabis at a remote farm near Narrabri.
After months of secret investigations, officers moved on November 24 and uncovered 10,928 of what they claim is cannabis plants - some as tall as two metres. Cannabis seeds were also discovered and seized, police said.
Police will allege in court the plants have an estimated street value of $21.8 million.
