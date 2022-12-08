The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Oxley Police District search for owners of ferret dropped to station in early morning in Tamworth

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated December 8 2022 - 6:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ferret was dropped to the Tamworth police station on Wednesday. Picture by Oxley Police District

A FERRET has been released from custody on strict bail conditions to find its family after spending the night behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.