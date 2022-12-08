A FERRET has been released from custody on strict bail conditions to find its family after spending the night behind bars.
The latte-coloured creature was handed into Tamworth Police Station about 6am Wednesday after a concerned resident found the animal on Marius Street.
Oxley police took to social media to find the "friendly" ferret's owner, asking the public to describe the colour of the pet while withholding images of the animal.
It's understood the ferret was checked for a microchip.
After having no luck, police revealed the appearance of the ferret in a Facebook post on Wednesday night, asking the public to describe where the weasel was lost to verify ownership.
The post attracted hundreds of comments by users determined to help reunite the ferret with its owner, or have a joke.
"He is very quiet and cute," the post from Oxley Police District said.
Police confirmed to the Leader on Thursday the ferret had been handed to a specialist ferret company to continue trying to track down the owner.
The officer said it had been an "interesting" 24 hours.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
