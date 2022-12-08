A GLIDER nosedived into grassland during take-off near Keepit Dam on Thursday afternoon, leaving one man in hospital, emergency services confirmed.
A man, believed to be aged in his 60s, was taken to Tamworth hospital to be assessed and treated after ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene near Keepit Dam Road at Rushes Creek about 3.30pm.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW told the Leader a glider had reportedly "nosedived" about 15m into grass shortly after taking off.
The pilot and sole occupant was able to get himself out, the spokesperson said.
READ ALSO:
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was launched after the emergency call for help but was stood down before it arrived at the scene.
One ambulance crew attended and transported the man to Tamworth hospital.
The man's condition could not be confirmed but it's understood he managed to escape the glider without serious injuries.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.