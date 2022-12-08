The Northern Daily Leader
Man aged in 60s taken to Tamworth hospital after glider crash near Lake Keepit

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 4:15pm
One man was taken to hospital. File picture

A GLIDER nosedived into grassland during take-off near Keepit Dam on Thursday afternoon, leaving one man in hospital, emergency services confirmed.

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.

