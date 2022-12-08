POLICE have confirmed a child is the only survivor of a car crash near Glen Innes earlier on Thursday.
The driver and passenger of the car died at the scene on the Gwydir Highway at Matheson after the car collided with a cattle truck about 11.15am.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, near the intersection of Waterloo Road, to find the two adults and child trapped in the wreckage.
"Upon arrival, officers attached to New England Police District found a truck carrying cattle had collided with a car, trapping three people inside," the police spokesperson confirmed.
"The driver and passenger died at the scene.
"A young child was freed from the car by the Volunteer Rescue Association, and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken from the scene for further treatment."
Police said the driver and passenger are yet to be formally identified.
Officers said the driver of the truck was also treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.
"A number of cows were located deceased at the scene, and a number were required to be humanely euthanised," the police spokesperson said.
"A crime scene has been established as specialist officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash."
Police said investigations are continuing, and the road is expected to remain closed for much of the day.
POLICE are at the scene of a fatal crash in the New England on Thursday.
The Gwydir Highway west of Glen Innes at Matheson is closed after the two-vehicle collision occurred on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were alerted to reports a car and truck had collided about 11am on the highway, near the intersection of Waterloo Road.
It's understood one person has died at the scene.
The highway is closed in both directions while police examine the scene.
Live Traffic NSW said eastbound traffic from Inverell is being diverted via Bundarra Road to Gilgai, Guyra Road to Guyra, and then the New England Highway to Glen Innes.
The same diversion is in place for westbound traffic via the reverse route.
A spokesperson said the diversion is suitable for all vehicles, but there is no timeframe on when the road would re-open.
The spokesperson said motorists should avoid the area, and if using the diversion, allow about an hour extra travel time and follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews.
