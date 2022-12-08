The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Two dead, child pulled from wreckage after truck and car collide on Gwydir Highway near Glen Innes at Matheson | Update

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from file

UPDATE: 

POLICE have confirmed a child is the only survivor of a car crash near Glen Innes earlier on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.