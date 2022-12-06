CUSTOMERS in the country have been left high and dry, as major bank branches close their doors across the region.
Gunnedah, Moree and Barraba will all lose bank branches next year, as local leaders call out corporations for putting profits before people.
Westpac has confirmed it will push ahead with the closure in Moree in February, NAB will shut in Barraba in March and Gunnedah will lose ANZ in May next year.
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey said he was "deeply disappointed" by the announcement from ANZ.
"This decision, which I have been told by the district manager cannot be reversed, is absolutely disgusting," he said.
"Our shire and our economy is growing.
READ ALSO:
"In this era of even greater opportunities, our financial institutions should be increasing, not withdrawing their support for our community."
The banking branch has operated out of the same building on the corner of Conadilly and Marquis Street for more than 50 years.
But it is set to close on May 16 next year.
"How much profit has our shire contributed to the bank over those years?" Cr Chaffey said.
Gunnedah resident Barb Heath said in a world where online hacking is on the up, the thought of going in-store provides her a level of comfort.
"You need to be able to talk to someone physically," she said.
"I don't know what we're supposed to do, travel to Tamworth I guess."
Ms Heath said she had always found the staff "helpful" and "enthusiastic".
"They're not going to go and get a job in the supermarket because they're more trained than that," she said.
"So there's going to be nothing here for them now."
ANZ district manager Glenn Schofield said the decision to close the store was due to customers opting for online banking.
"Customers are changing the way they choose to bank," he said.
"With 90 per cent of Gunnedah customers preferring alternative banking methods, such as online and mobile banking."
Mr Schofield said customers would be able to withdraw money from EFTPOS facilities at Coles, Woolworths and Aldi.
And face-to-face banking would still be available at the Tamworth branch.
NAB customers in Barraba will also be forced to make the trip to Tamworth, after the banking giant confirmed to the Leader the Queen Street store will shut on March 2 next year.
Retail customer executive Allison Baker said the pandemic was a driving force behind the "difficult decision" to close the store.
"Over the past few years, fewer customers are coming into branches to do their banking and foot traffic has lessened, which has been accelerated by COVID," she said.
The store had already cut back their hours and was only open Monday, Thursday and Friday.
The Barraba store saw an influx of customers after the Bingara branch closed in 2018.
At the time, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the company should "hang their heads in shame".
"I unequivocally encourage all regional Australians to tell the big four banks to bugger off," he said in 2018.
"Today's announcement makes their complete disregard for country customers clear."
During the next 12 weeks Ms Baker said the company would be working with customers to discuss alternative banking arrangements.
Phone and video appointments will be available with the Tamworth branch team.
Westpac will also push ahead with its closure in Moree after meeting with mayor Mark Johnson.
The branch is set to close in February.
"This removal of people's banking choice, with zero community consultation will leave a big impact on customers and small businesses who are now left without access to the fundamental aspects of banking," Cr Johnson said.
The bank will close on February 24, with the company citing a shift in customers choosing to bank online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.