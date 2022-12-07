The Northern Daily Leader
Former Gunnedah footballer Jie Smith jailed for manslaughter of baby boy in Newcastle

By Mark Russell
Updated December 7 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
A FORMER Gunnedah footballer who fatally dropped a six-month-old baby on its head has been jailed for four years and nine months.

