A TAMWORTH man has been jailed after police discovered thousands of images containing child abuse material during a raid on a house.
Stewart Kennedy fronted court via video link from custody when he was sentenced to a year behind bars.
The 28-year-old had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child abuse material, relating to about 14,000 images, as well as videos that were found when police combed a home.
Magistrate Mark Richardson finalised the case in Armidale Local Court after hearing from Kennedy's Legal Aid solicitor Rachel Howell, and the police prosecutor in the case.
In sentencing, Mr Richardson said the offending was towards the lower end of objective seriousness but it was the sheer "number of images" that was the most concerning aspect of the matter.
"This is an issue ... of deterrence," Mr Richardson told the court.
He said offences like the ones Kennedy had levelled against him could be difficult for investigators to detect.
He said discouraging the community from engaging in that type of offending "reigns supreme" when sentencing.
Some medical material detailing Kennedy's struggles was submitted and Mr Richardson found his health issues did reduce his moral culpability.
Mr Richardson found special circumstances made out in the case.
Kennedy will remain behind bars over Christmas and into the new year after Mr Richardson handed down a 12-month sentence of imprisonment with a non-parole period of six months.
After time served in jail since his arrest in August this year, Kennedy will first first become eligible for parole in February next year.
"Convicted," Mr Richardson said, adding he would not impose any further financial penalty on Kennedy.
Following an investigation, Kennedy was arrested after police moved on a Tamworth home.
During the search, officers uncovered thousands of child abuse material images.
Oxley detectives charged Kennedy at Tamworth Police Station on August 6 and he's remained in custody since.
Police had been tasked with categorising each image before the sentencing.
