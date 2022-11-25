The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Former Armidale GP Dr Mark Henschke dies after he was injured in cycling collision

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated November 25 2022 - 2:51pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tributes are flowing for former Armidale GP Dr Mark Henschke who died after a cycling accident. Picture Sawtell Catholic Church

A former Armidale doctor has died, after he was critically injured in a cycling accident earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.