A former Armidale doctor has died, after he was critically injured in a cycling accident earlier this month.
Dr Mark Henschke was riding his bike when he collided with a garbage truck at Toormina, where he had been living, near Coffs Harbour.
Dr Henschke sustained injuries to his lower limbs in the collision on November 10 and was transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital. He passed away on Wednesday.
The 72-year-old had a medical career which spanned three decades at Armidale.
He move to Coffs Harbour in 2010 and was chairperson on the parish pastoral council at Sawtell Catholic Church.
Father Michael Alcock is the priest at Sawtell and will run the funeral service at Armidale on Monday, December 5.
"He was a huge part of the community here," Father Alcock said.
"Everyone is in shock, he's made a big impact and it's very sad.
"He loved his bikes, in a sense he died doing what he loved, but it's a tragic accident."
Dr Henscke had been spending his time between the church and teaching medical students at the Rural Clinical School.
"He was still teaching young doctors at the university, they've just had their graduation and they're all in shock, too," Father Alcock said.
"He was highly committed and gave himself wholeheartedly; just a fantastic fella and it will be a big loss."
A former colleague of Faulkner Street Medical Clinic, Bruce Menzies described him as a great doctor, a great man and a very good friend.
"He was loved in the community and will be very sadly missed," Dr Menzies said.
Dr Henschke, 72, dedicated the bulk of his working life to Armidale with a passion for people from "the bush" around New England.
He was a general practitioner and obstetrician in a career which spanned multiple decades, and in 2006 he was awarded an OAM for his services to medicine as a GP and to the community of Armidale.
Dr Henschke joined the Faulkner St Medical Practice in 1981. He was also a visiting medical officer with the Armidale Health Service, providing antenatal, intrapartum and post-natal care to obstetric patients.
At the time, he said Armidale was one of the few rural centres where women had the option of their family doctor delivering their baby. It was an option he worked hard to maintain.
When he arrived in Armidale, more than 20 intellectually disabled people lived in a hostel in Rusden St, which was about to close down because of financial difficulties.
Through the housing sub-committee, government funding was secured to set up the first housing program for the intellectually disabled outside of Sydney.
He was the vice-president and a member of the steering committee of Challenge Armidale and the convenor of the Housing Sub-Committee where he was a life member.
Dr Henschke left Armidale in 2009; he had three children with his wife Leonie.
Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
