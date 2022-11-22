A TAMWORTH court has heard it was a "miracle" no one was hurt when a man drove drunk during the day near a school and shops.
Jeffery Mark Gattenhof was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour order, six months off the road and 60 hours of community service after pleading guilty to high-range drink driving.
The 54-year-old was flanked by his partner when Tamworth Local Court heard he was more than five times the legal blood alcohol limit when a witness called police near the Southgate shopping complex about 2pm on September 30.
"It's an extremely high reading," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Defence solicitor Daniel Daley told the court Gattenhof was going through significant struggles at the time and had since sought help, and would continue to.
"He instructs me to apologise to the court on his behalf," Mr Daley said.
Mr Daley acknowledged it was "maybe more good luck than good management" that nothing went wrong.
He said Gattenhof worked hard for a landscaping business, and had done the traffic offenders' program.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said the offending was serious.
"It's a miracle no one was really hurt," she said.
She told the court where Gattenhof was caught and the time of day was of great concern because it was in a built-up residential area, and close to a busy shopping complex and high school.
The set of facts detailing what happened show police were patrolling in the South Tamworth area after 1pm and saw Gattenhof driving a blue Holden west along Willis Street. They watched as he pulled sharply to the left and parked.
Officers noticed him walk onto the footpath unsteadily and drop his wallet. They waited until almost 2pm before they drove off, thinking Gattenhof had left his car there.
A witness called police just after 2pm to report a man "well-affected" by alcohol was attempting to drive a blue Holden.
The witness told officers the man was in the driver's seat with the keys in the ignition before the witness themselves removed him and hopped in, with the intention to drive him and his vehicle home.
Police spoke to the man, then in the passenger seat, and he confirmed he had driven the blue Holden there.
Gattenhof was arrested and blew a reading of 0.265 at Tamworth Police Station. He told officers he had had about 16 drinks in 12 hours.
Ms Soars said it appeared to be a cry for help. "This may be a turning point in your life," she told him.
She acknowledged the trip he made was a short one but only "fortuitously" because the police were there.
The sentence included the condition to continue a rehabilitation program.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
