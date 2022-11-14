Radios have been ripped from firetrucks and fire station doors smashed in a series of break ins.
The cost of theft and damage will run into thousands of dollars said Tamworth district coordinator Inspector Stephen Carstons.
"One single radio ... it's probably worth nearly $5000," he said.
"They're forcing entry in through the shed doors and they're stealing stuff like radios and other equipment off trucks, like flashing lights."
The thieves have taken advantage of RFS volunteers being busy assisting with floods to find windows of opportunity to steal the equipment, according to Inspector Carstons.
"Over the past couple of weeks it's been pretty intense," he said.
And, to make it worse, until the equipment is replaced the trucks can't respond to the community's needs.
"And when that happens we have to take the truck offline. We have to replace all the stuff and bring it back to standard ... so it's really cutting down our response times," Inspector Carstons said.
"It just hits those local areas where people rely on those vehicles for fire coverage, for if anything does happened, or anything's flooded."
It's also pretty senseless, given the radios are useless to anyone who's disconnected them from the trucks.
"All of the radio equipment is specialised to the RFS ... they've all been cut off our systems, so they've just got a brick basically," he said.
The break ins have followed a similar patterns across various stations, according to Inspector Carstons.
"We've had Duri station, we've had Gowrie station. We've also had Loomberah station and a couple of other attempted break ins," he said.
A police investigation is ongoing, but they're also appealing to the community to help them track down the perpetrators.
"If they see someone driving past the sheds ... if they see anyone late at night and they look suspicious, then they can ring Crime Stoppers. That'd be wonderful," he said.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
