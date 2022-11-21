A MAN has been granted bail after pleading guilty to starving a dog to death and failing to properly care for two others near Tamworth.
Jake Wayne Sing fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody on Monday when he made an application to annul the convictions that were entered on three charges when he failed to appear last week.
The 34-year-old gave evidence he had called the court when he realised he was meant to be there and was told a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Sing was living at a camp site at Split Rock Dam and said he had tried to get a lift from Manilla police as well as from his parents, but couldn't.
Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Courtney Edstein acknowledged transport should have been considered in the weeks since he was told about his court date, but unfortunately it wasn't.
The court heard Sing wanted to have the convictions overturned, but decided to plead guilty to get the benefit of a discounted penalty on sentence.
Magistrate Julie Soars granted the application.
"Pleas of guilty to three sequences," Ms Edstein then confirmed.
A sentence date was set in the new year and a full background report was ordered.
In court, Ms Edstein made a successful bid for Sing's release on bail, despite strong opposition from the prosecution.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom opposed his release and submitted the details of the animal cruelty were tragic. She said the threshold for a jail sentence was "well crossed".
Ms Soars granted bail, acknowledging Sing had spent nearly a week behind bars since he was arrested on the warrant, and warned him to comply with the conditions.
Sing was told he could not be in charge of any animal; must live in Manilla with his parents; report to police three times-per-week; and be of good behaviour.
An RSPCA inspector went to a property in Manilla in August and found three dogs - Zuke, Spike and Max - in a small paddock out the back.
Zuke, a female American Staffordshire Terrier, was already deceased in her cage.
An autopsy said she had died of starvation and was "extremely emaciated", weighing less than half the healthy weight.
The other two male dogs - a cattle dog and a Bull Arab Mastiff cross - were assessed by the vet as emaciated. They were later seized and have begun their recovery.
Sing will be sentenced on charges of committing an act of aggravated cruelty to an animal; failing to provide sufficient food; and failing to provide vet treatment.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
