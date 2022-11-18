The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Dungowan pipeline MPC construction workers donate to buy new radios for Tamworth RFS crews targeted by thieves

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MPC pipeline works Karl Hatfield, Trevor Miles and Tayla Childs with RFS Inspector Stephen Carstons, and Dungowan RFS Captain Jack Hahn to present the fundraising. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The ransacking of RFS sheds has prompted an outpouring of charity from a group of construction workers who gathered funds to help purchase new radios.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.