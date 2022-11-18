The ransacking of RFS sheds has prompted an outpouring of charity from a group of construction workers who gathered funds to help purchase new radios.
In a series of break-ins over the past months, thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of emergency lights and radios from fire engines across Tamworth. Each of the radios costs roughly $5000 each.
This has meant affected trucks having to be "taken offline" before they can again be "brought up to standard", according to Tamworth RFS Inspector Stephen Carstons.
Social performance coordinator for MPC Karl Hatfield said the incidents "really struck a chord with our crew," and so they decided to pass a hat around for donations during one of their smoke breaks.
READ ALSO:
"Hopefully it'll help local volunteer firies repurchase some of the items that were stolen," he said.
"It's a shame people would steal from a volunteer organisation that's sole purpose is to help others."
Thieves targeted RFS stations in Gowrie, Loomberah and Duri - all areas near where the Dungowan pipeline is being worked on by MPC employees.
"Our crews have been working on local farms for the past few months building the new Dungowan Pipeline," he said.
"We understand the importance of rural firies being able to show up to farm fires with all the right gear on hand.
"Which is why our crew were happy to help out this important volunteer organisation in recognition of the great work they do day-in, day-out across the local farming community."
The funds raised by the workers has now reached $2000, which he said "matched what crews raised".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.