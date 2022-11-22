COUNCIL has declined to confirm whether it will change roadside safety procedures after a magistrate criticised them in a Tamworth court.
The Leader revealed on Monday a man was working for Tamworth Regional Council mowing the edge of a high-speed road when he turned his tractor in front of an oncoming car.
While sentencing the man for negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm in Tamworth Local Court, magistrate Julie Soars raised concerns about the system of work.
The court heard a tractor with flashing lights was mowing the edge of the road, which involved one pilot vehicle at one end of the stretch, and no pilot vehicle or signage to warn drivers to slow down at the other end, where the crash occurred.
"It's a serious matter but I have my concerns about that system of work, which seems to have contributed to that accident," Ms Soars said in court.
On Tuesday, Tamworth council was asked what, if any, safety changes had been made in the wake of the tractor and car crash on Loomberah Road in Calala on the morning of June 7, which left a 63-year-old man seriously injured.
"A Tamworth Regional Council spokesman said council does not make public comment about staff matters," an emailed statement said.
Despite the incident occurring while the man was at work, SafeWork NSW confirmed to the Leader it had not been made aware of the crash.
"We have no record of this matter being reported to SafeWork NSW," a spokesperson said.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
