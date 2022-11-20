The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Dallas Beau Leece, 27, sentenced after shortened rifles discovered in Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
November 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced in Tamworth court after pleading guilty at the last minute. File picture

A TAMWORTH man has been jailed after police raided a home and found two shortened rifles stashed in supermarket bags on top of a barbecue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.