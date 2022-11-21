A HOUSEFIRE that took hold of a West Tamworth home on Sunday night is being treated as suspicious.
Police believe someone targeted and torched the home in Quinn Street late on Sunday night.
The weatherboard home erupted in flames, with the fire quickly spreading.
Police said the home is occupied but the residents weren't there at the time of the blaze.
A spokesperson for Oxley police confirmed no one was injured in the blaze which was extinguished by crews from Fire and Rescue NSW.
"The cause of the fire is being investigated but it is being treated as suspicious," the police spokesperson confirmed to the Leader on Monday.
"A crime scene was established at the location which was examined by police as part of the investigation."
Officers have doorknocked the area as part of the investigation but are appealing for witnesses.
"Police would appeal for any information on the fire, or anyone that saw suspicious activity in the area, to contact Oxley police," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
