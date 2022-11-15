The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Arrest warrant issued for Jake Wayne Sing facing animal cruelty charges in Tamworth court after RSPCA investigation

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
November 16 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man failed to appear in Tamworth court this week and a warrant was issued for his arrest. File picture

POLICE are searching for a local man facing serious and "upsetting" animal cruelty allegations after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.