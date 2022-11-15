POLICE are searching for a local man facing serious and "upsetting" animal cruelty allegations after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Jake Wayne Sing failed to appear in Tamworth Local Court this week to front three charges levelled against him stemming from an RSPCA investigation.
An inspector from the RSCPA had travelled to be in court.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington handed up photos of a dog, warning magistrate Julie Soars that the images were distressing.
"They are quite upsetting," she said.
Ms Soars put a content warning on the court file after viewing the images.
The court heard Sing was on good behaviour orders at the time he was charged and issued with court attendance notices in October.
Sergeant Skivington said the charges were too serious to be finalised without Sing present, though he was convicted of the offences in his absence.
One of the charges, committing an act of aggravated cruelty on an animal, can carry a maximum penalty of two years behind bars or a fine of up to $110,000.
Sergeant Skivington told the court a full sentencing assessment report would probably be needed.
"The prosecution seeks an arrest warrant for this matter," she said.
Ms Soars issued the warrant.
"Too serious for a fine," she noted.
She told the RSPCA inspector that there was no way to know when Sing would be arrested and brought to court, but told him to appear by telephone or video link when it occurs.
Sing was further convicted in his absence of charges of failing to provide proper and sufficient food to an animal; and failing to provide vet treatment for an animal he was in charge of.
Police are working to find him and he will front court at a later date.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
