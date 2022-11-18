A MAN is behind bars after a dog was found starved to death and two others were seized.
Jake Wayne Sing was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday after a warrant was earlier issued for his arrest.
The 34-year-old is accused of committing an act of aggravated cruelty on a female American Staffordshire Terrier called Zuke, who was found deceased and "extremely emaciated" in a cage in Manilla.
Sing is also charged with failing to provide sufficient food; and failing to provide vet treatment, in relation to two other dogs, Spike and Max.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the case to next week when Sing's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor is expected to make a special defence application.
READ ALSO:
An RSPCA inspector went to the property in August after reports came in, and found the three dogs in a small paddock out the back.
The document detailing the allegations said that Sing, who was living elsewhere at the time, had issues with the resident of the property and wasn't welcome there.
Sing told the RSPCA inspector that he had been sneaking in to feed the dogs.
A vet found Zuke had died of starvation, weighed less than half of what she should have, and was infested with fleas.
The other two male dogs - a cattle dog and a Bull Arab Mastiff cross - were assessed by the vet as emaciated.
They were ultimately seized and taken to the RSPCA, where they have since put on weight and began their recovery.
Sing was convicted of the offences in court earlier this week when he failed to appear.
Police searched for him and arrested him on a warrant in the following days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.