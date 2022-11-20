FROM a Grumpys ginger beer to a New England brew, a BentSpoke and Welder's special, all things craft beer and more was showcased in Tamworth on the weekend.
It was paradise for beer lovers as the sun set on Scully Park at West Tamworth Leagues Club for the 2022 BrewFest on Saturday night.
More than 2000 people lined up to sample the unique beverages as the football field turned into an open air pub before the live music had the dancefloor moving.
Locals had quite the choice with almost 25 stallholders - some local and some from interstate - showcasing their brews and accompanying food delights.
It was the first time the event has been held for two years thanks to a COVID-enforced hiatus. And this year, more vendors packed out tents to pour their beers and beverages for the crowd, with many promising to be back for the next instalment.
