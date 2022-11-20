Tamworth Regional Council has unveiled bold new plans for a play area as it overhauls the Viaduct Park area near the CBD.
Council released the playground designs and wants families to choose which play park Tamworth needs.
It's all part of the Viaduct Park Master Plan, which was adopted by council in 2020.
As part of council's vision, the current playground, near the skate park, off Peel Street, will be revamped and extended to make it more family-friendly for children of all ages.
A skate park, pump track, green space, gathering areas and cafe have already been built, with plans down the track for a pedestrian bridge from the levee bank walkway over Peel Street to the park, along with basketball free throw and water play areas.
Council has released five different plans for different playgrounds, with the public to vote on a favourite play park.
The playground will also include the installation of equipment for children of all ages and abilities, and be covered by new shade sails, to ensure year-round play.
The new playground will be funded by the Commonwealth's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
Voting through council's website closes at the end of November.
