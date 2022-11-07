A MAN is behind bars accused of stealing a ute from a council worker and leading police on chases before hitting road spikes near Tamworth.
Joshua Simpson made no bid for release when he fronted Tamworth Local Court for the first time on Monday.
Magistrate Julie Soars formally refused the 27-year-old bail and he will remain in custody while police will compile a brief of evidence in the matter.
Simpson's case was adjourned to December.
He faces a string of charges stemming from an alleged spree spanning hours and hundreds of kilometres on Sunday.
Police were told a council worker was routinely opening public toilets in Scone about 6am when a man allegedly jumped into his Isuzu D-Max ute and took off.
More than three hours later, just after 9.30am, police from the Narrabri highway patrol command spotted the ute driving along the Kamilaroi Highway.
A pursuit was allegedly sparked and police tracked the ute to Mullaley and then onto Manilla - which covers a distance of more than 100km - before losing sight of it.
Officers were then called to reports those travelling in the ute had stolen petrol from Manilla.
The ute was later seen driving along Fossickers Way towards Tamworth and officers again gave chase but had to call off the pursuit because it became unsafe, according to police.
Road spikes were deployed on Appleby Lane and police said the ute's tyre was deflated before it continued on to a property on Meldorn Lane.
Simpson was arrested a short time later.
He faces three counts of police pursuit; three counts of driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous; and stealing a car and driving it.
He was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol; driving while disqualified; and refusing to submit to the taking of a blood sample.
A 31-year-old woman, Bree Gilkison, was also arrested at the time.
Police allege she was a passenger in the ute.
Gilkison was refused bail in Gunnedah Local Court on Monday on charges of joyriding in a stolen car; and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
